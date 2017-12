A number of celebrities and Lakers legends were at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant’s retirement ceremony at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Warriors.

That included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell, who were shown sitting courtside at one point during the game.

Basketball royalty in the house for Kobe's retirement #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/CqGffRTf7O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2017

Abdul-Jabbar appeared to be speaking his mind at the time, with the woman next to him clearly enjoying the conversation.