Bill Walton was on the call for Texas-Kansas on Saturday night, and it didn’t take long for him to do something a bit odd that has since gone viral.

Walton was handed a tie-dye shirt — his usual look — before the game, so he just casually decided to take his off and put it on. He did all of this during the broadcast.

rpmsports18: Bill Walton just changed his shirt in the middle of the ga… ESPN College Baske… https://t.co/Vn9EU2zICf pic.twitter.com/6DIZcnNCdg — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 25, 2017

Check out the reaction from the woman behind him.

Here’s what the t-shirt looked like. In Walton’s defense, it was pretty neat looking.

So, that happened.