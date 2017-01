Bon Jovi is a Patriots superfan, so it’s no surprise that he was at Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

What was surprising, though, was that he was in the suite hanging out with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

BON JOVI + GRONK = GREATEST PARTY SUITE EVAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/ZqjX4hOx0X — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) January 23, 2017

He chatted it up with Bob Kraft on the field before the game as well.

Bob Kraft shared an intimate moment with Jon Bon Jovi before the game. pic.twitter.com/GqKUW9kCIx — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 22, 2017

Quite the duo.