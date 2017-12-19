The “Arthur” jokes from the Cavs — as well as their opponents — may never cease, at least not until LeBron James is no longer with the team.

It seemed like the “Arthur” meme talk was finally dying down, but apparently, it isn’t, as the Bucks resurrected it during Tuesday’s game at Harris Bradley Center.

An “Arthur” photo was shown on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter of the game, with a caption of “make some noise” displayed above it.

If that doesn’t get fans fired up, we’re not sure what will.