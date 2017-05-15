Add the Cleveland Cavaliers to the list of NBA teams that will wear a sponsorship logo on their jerseys next season.

As ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Monday, the Cavaliers will sport the Goodyear wing foot logo after signing a multiyear deal with the Akron-based tire company. Here’s a first look at what the Cavaliers’ jerseys will look like with the new logo, courtesy of Rovell’s Twitter:

FIRST LOOK: Goodyear logo on Cavaliers game jersey starting next season pic.twitter.com/JlsJzj1ME3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2017

At first glance, the sponsorship deal between Goodyear and the Cavaliers is a match made in heaven. The players and executives seem to think so too.

“We go together like peanut butter and jelly,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said, via ESPN. “It makes sense that we partnered with such a respected worldwide leader that is located in our backyard.”

“Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community,” LeBron James said in a statement Monday, via ESPN. “There is something special for me personally having that logo on the Cavs uniform.”

So far, six teams have signed deals with sponsors and will wear logos on their jerseys next season. They are the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets and now the Cavaliers.