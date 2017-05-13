Posted byon
The Celtics took a page out of the Wizards’ playbook before Game 6 of their playoff series tipped off.
Boston’s players wore all-black to Verizon Center for the game, which could be seen as they made their way to the locker room.
These photos below show what Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and others were wearing.
Remember, the Wizards did the same thing before a regular-season meeting back in January.
These two teams really don’t like each other, and that’s part of what has made this series so entertaining.