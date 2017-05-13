The Celtics took a page out of the Wizards’ playbook before Game 6 of their playoff series tipped off.

Boston’s players wore all-black to Verizon Center for the game, which could be seen as they made their way to the locker room.

These photos below show what Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and others were wearing.

Celtics arrive in all black tonight. Not a coincidence. Coverage on @CSNNE starts at 6:00 #celticstalk pic.twitter.com/bRT1Zwyvi3 — Nathan Long (@Mr_Nate_Long) May 12, 2017

Remember, the Wizards did the same thing before a regular-season meeting back in January.

John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

These two teams really don’t like each other, and that’s part of what has made this series so entertaining.