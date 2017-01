Chargers fans have come out in full force to respond to the news of the team relocating to Los Angeles, and it hasn’t been pretty.

Early Thursday morning a fan showed up to Chargers Park and threw eggs at the front door, making sure the world could see him do it by Periscoping the entire thing.

And then later on Thursday, fans showed up in large numbers to dump old jerseys and team gear at the team facility.

First sign of trouble. Fan lights flag on fire. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/oIDYssaMhQ — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 12, 2017

People are sad ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dkfa8eos3l — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017

A San Diego Chargers fan just drove by and dumped his team gear on the street. https://t.co/UMtg6qB0tq pic.twitter.com/CS4FN7lJ07 — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 12, 2017

Pile of discarded Chargers gear getting bigger. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/ewsYZUD7qL — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 12, 2017

Things are getting ugly pretty quickly, it seems.