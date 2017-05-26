The Cubs are finally heating up and seem to be over their World Series hangover, and now they face their biggest test of the season so far as they embark on a West Coast road trip.

It starts in Los Angeles on Friday, as the Cubs prepare to play against the (28-20) Dodgers, who are also heating up and have had some recent success of their own.

To get ready for the big series, the team wore some elaborate-looking, LA-appropriate outfits. Manager Joe Maddon is known for allowing his teams to let their hair down and have some fun, and has done things similar to this over the years, in both Tampa Bay and Chicago.

With that said, the Cubs are clearly feeling the LA vibe, judging by their “Anchorman” outfits. Check these out.

Kyle Schwarber:

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber was Champ Kind from "Anchorman." Did he pull it off? pic.twitter.com/DPkp9KdvWC — Terrin Waack (@terrinvictoria) May 25, 2017

Maddon:

.@CubsJoeMadd dyed his hair for the @Cubs #Anchorman themed trip. That's the kind of thing which wins you Manager of the Year awards. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/tJl9aXD3gk — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) May 26, 2017

More:

No touching of the hair or face. pic.twitter.com/EQ7BOpkENG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

We’re kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/E3Lmf8FBMc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

Misunderstood "anchorman" theme for "what you got on the Ellen show" pic.twitter.com/c61czqCUMj — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) May 25, 2017

Pretty snazzy.