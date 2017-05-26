The Cubs are finally heating up and seem to be over their World Series hangover, and now they face their biggest test of the season so far as they embark on a West Coast road trip.
It starts in Los Angeles on Friday, as the Cubs prepare to play against the (28-20) Dodgers, who are also heating up and have had some recent success of their own.
To get ready for the big series, the team wore some elaborate-looking, LA-appropriate outfits. Manager Joe Maddon is known for allowing his teams to let their hair down and have some fun, and has done things similar to this over the years, in both Tampa Bay and Chicago.
With that said, the Cubs are clearly feeling the LA vibe, judging by their “Anchorman” outfits. Check these out.
Kyle Schwarber:
Maddon:
More:
Pretty snazzy.