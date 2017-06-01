Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in last week’s Coca-Cola 600, and is currently preparing for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism race—in a different country.

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, traveled to Honduras for a few days, and were seen hanging out with parrots and monkeys.

Jr. and Amy posted some photos of the festivities on Instagram, so check them out below.

Monkey La La A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on May 31, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Honduras 🇭🇳 A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on May 31, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Roatan Honduras 🇭🇳 A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on May 31, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Earnhardt said part of his family was there, so that’s why he and Amy joined them for a spell. He did, however, manage to carve out some time for work.

I recorded it in Honduras Tuesday but couldn't get it emailed back home. @overstreetyler will have it today and post tomorrow. https://t.co/L9EvsBo1JS — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 31, 2017

Looks like a fun time was had by all.