LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. hangs with parrots and monkeys in Honduras
Posted by on June 1, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in last week’s Coca-Cola 600, and is currently preparing for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism racein a different country.

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, traveled to Honduras for a few days, and were seen hanging out with parrots and monkeys.

Jr. and Amy posted some photos of the festivities on Instagram, so check them out below.

Monkey La La

A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on

Honduras 🇭🇳

A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on

Roatan Honduras 🇭🇳

A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on

Earnhardt said part of his family was there, so that’s why he and Amy joined them for a spell. He did, however, manage to carve out some time for work.

Looks like a fun time was had by all.

