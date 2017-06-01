Posted byon
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in last week’s Coca-Cola 600, and is currently preparing for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism race—in a different country.
Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, traveled to Honduras for a few days, and were seen hanging out with parrots and monkeys.
Jr. and Amy posted some photos of the festivities on Instagram, so check them out below.
Earnhardt said part of his family was there, so that’s why he and Amy joined them for a spell. He did, however, manage to carve out some time for work.
Looks like a fun time was had by all.