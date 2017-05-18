Posted byon
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to do it real big at times, and when it comes to certain luxuries, the amount of money budgeted isn’t really an issue for him.
The Cowboys have a history of taking care of their players, and looking at the recent upgrades to the team facility, that is certainly still the case.
The team recently unveiled some new additions to The Star, and you’ll want to check them out. In the photos below, you can see a rooftop pool, as well as cryotherapy, hydromassage and compression therapy machines, which players have access to.
Consider me jealous. Are the Cowboys holding tryouts anytime soon?