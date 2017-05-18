Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to do it real big at times, and when it comes to certain luxuries, the amount of money budgeted isn’t really an issue for him.

The Cowboys have a history of taking care of their players, and looking at the recent upgrades to the team facility, that is certainly still the case.

The team recently unveiled some new additions to The Star, and you’ll want to check them out. In the photos below, you can see a rooftop pool, as well as cryotherapy, hydromassage and compression therapy machines, which players have access to.

The Cowboys never cease to amaze me. This is the rooftop pool overlooking practice field at Cowboys Fit. Towel service included pic.twitter.com/TI3i7ufNHK — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 18, 2017

And you can enjoy hydromassage, compression therapy and cryotherapy w the 'Boys #Cowboys#CowboysFit pic.twitter.com/kNDEPY8MT4 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 18, 2017

Is this a gym or a resort? 🤔 @CowboysFit pic.twitter.com/lsEcmNUSIe — The Star In Frisco (@thestarinfrisco) May 18, 2017

Grand opening of @CowboysFit at The Star today! pic.twitter.com/lBalxW3qB7 — The Star In Frisco (@thestarinfrisco) May 18, 2017

Consider me jealous. Are the Cowboys holding tryouts anytime soon?