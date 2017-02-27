Posted byon
Danny Espinosa was the Angels’ biggest acquisition of the offseason, and he’s already generating a lot of buzz from fans on social media for the sick beard he now has.
It’s not at Jayson Werth or Brian Wilson status — yet — but it’s on its way there.
Espinosa is no stranger to eccentric looks, check out the Fu Manchu he once had as a member of the Nationals.
Espinosa initially signed a one-year deal with the team, but it’s clear he’s already deserved an extension. Beards like that don’t come around often. And when he comes to the plate — let’s be honest — no one is going to want to pitch to him. The beard is intimidating.