It’s no secret that former late-night TV host David Letterman is a huge Washington Capitals fan, so it wasn’t surprising to see him at Game 1 of the Penguins-Capitals series at Verizon Center on Thursday night.

Letterman was shown on TV during the game, and was seated next to the a young lady at the time.

Check out the beard, though. He could literally smuggle things into the country in that thing.

Even Letterman’s presence wasn’t enough to lift the Caps to victory, though, as they lost a close one, 3-2.