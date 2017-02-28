DeMarcus Cousins is already having a blast in New Orleans.
Just over one week ago, Cousins was traded from the Kings to the Pelicans, and being that Mardi Gras is currently taking place, the timing of the move couldn’t have been more perfect.
The Pelicans may be 0-3 since trading for Cousins, but the team’s new acquisition is winning at life. He was seen riding in a Mardi Gras float with Anthony Davis Tuesday morning, rocking a pair of panties on his head.
Cousins was also seen with a bottle of Hennessy — which seemed to be his drink of choice — in his hand.
The Pelicans don’t play again until tomorrow night, but Cousins won’t be eligible to play in the game anyway. He’ll be serving a one-game suspension after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season in Sunday’s game against the Thunder.