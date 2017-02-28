DeMarcus Cousins is already having a blast in New Orleans.

Just over one week ago, Cousins was traded from the Kings to the Pelicans, and being that Mardi Gras is currently taking place, the timing of the move couldn’t have been more perfect.

The Pelicans may be 0-3 since trading for Cousins, but the team’s new acquisition is winning at life. He was seen riding in a Mardi Gras float with Anthony Davis Tuesday morning, rocking a pair of panties on his head.

It's safe to say that @boogiecousins is having no problems adjusting to New Orleans. He's currently riding in Zulu with panties on his head. pic.twitter.com/F9TZC0DjwP — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) February 28, 2017

Cousins was also seen with a bottle of Hennessy — which seemed to be his drink of choice — in his hand.

DeMarcus Cousins getting the Mardi Gras treatment at Zulu. AD's family plus Boogies management on board too. AD on 🎤 hyping crowd. #NOLA ⚜️🏀 pic.twitter.com/p2Iwrx8cjC — ChrisTrew👻📸 (@christrew) February 28, 2017

The Pelicans don’t play again until tomorrow night, but Cousins won’t be eligible to play in the game anyway. He’ll be serving a one-game suspension after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season in Sunday’s game against the Thunder.