Derrick Rose is making his playoff rounds, now that he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Given how this season played out, it seems highly unlikely that Rose will be awarded a new contract with the Knicks, so maybe that’s why he was at the Spurs-Grizzlies game on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, he was seen at United Center for Bulls-Celtics.

And the crowd went nuts when the former Bulls guard was shown on the videoboard.

Big cheer when Derrick Rose shown at the Bulls game pic.twitter.com/LiyspMRLzS — J.A. Adande (@jadande) April 24, 2017

Here’s a photo of him and his son hanging out with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf after the game.

Will Rose return to Chicago?