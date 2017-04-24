Posted byon
Derrick Rose is making his playoff rounds, now that he’s set to become a free agent this summer.
Given how this season played out, it seems highly unlikely that Rose will be awarded a new contract with the Knicks, so maybe that’s why he was at the Spurs-Grizzlies game on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, he was seen at United Center for Bulls-Celtics.
And the crowd went nuts when the former Bulls guard was shown on the videoboard.
Here’s a photo of him and his son hanging out with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf after the game.
Will Rose return to Chicago?