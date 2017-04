Deshaun Watson will soon land with an NFL team, and it will be interesting to see if he gets drafted before Mitchell Trubisky.

Right now, it sure looks like the Cardinals are big on Watson, but other teams could trade up and select him as well.

You’ve gotta see the shoes he’s wearing at the draft, though—Game of Thrones much?

Deshaun Watson's shoes look dangerous pic.twitter.com/dpqlqcDCE4 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) April 27, 2017

Yeah, I don’t think many of us could pull off that look.