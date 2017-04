Former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer won the award for most eccentric outfit at the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sadly, though, it’s because a brand paid him to, which speaks volumes about the day and age we live in.

Jack Link’s created a custom Sasquatch-themed jacket for Kizer, and this is what he’ll be wearing tonight.

We can’t wait to see Kizer on stage wearing that creation.