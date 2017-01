It’s no secret that both Donnie and Mark Wahlberg are huge Patriots fans, so no one was all that shocked when the former was at Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Wahlbergs party hard, though, so of course, Donnie was hanging out with Rob Gronkowski in Bob Kraft’s suite, wearing a Penn State hat.

"My Giant 2" starring Donnie Wahlberg & Gronk looks like it's going to be pretty good! pic.twitter.com/CcqU0Sr6IS — Anthony Fanelli (@Anthony_Fanelli) January 23, 2017

It’s safe to say it was pretty lit in there.