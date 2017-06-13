Draymond Green got a head start on offseason workouts Tuesday, even after celebrating his second title with the Golden State Warriors the night before.

As TMZ reported, Green was at Harlot nightclub after the Warriors’ Finals-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, popping champagne bottles and dancing on tables, but the All-Star big man was back in the gym the day after getting some work in during the offseason, with the Larry O’Brien Trophy close by.

2x CHAMP back at it. THE NEXT DAY WOWWW @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/pWkrc6wRNA — TRAVIS WALTON (@TRAVISWALTON5) June 13, 2017

The Warriors are the odds-on favorites to repeat as champions, so Green is probably staying in shape for another title run next season.