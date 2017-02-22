Posted byon
Now that Dwyane Wade isn’t an All-Star, he has some time on his hands when the break rolls around. He did, however, hit up New Orleans for some of the festivities, but then traveled to Miami with wife Gabrielle Union to bro out on a yacht with Chris Bosh and his wife.
Wade then posted this snap of him sitting next to Chris Bosh in a car, announcing that it was time to get back to work.
The party is over — for now — but Wade will have plenty of time to do it up in the coming years once he retires.