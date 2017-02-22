Now that Dwyane Wade isn’t an All-Star, he has some time on his hands when the break rolls around. He did, however, hit up New Orleans for some of the festivities, but then traveled to Miami with wife Gabrielle Union to bro out on a yacht with Chris Bosh and his wife.

Water babies… Always find peace and joy on the water A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:05am PST

I can't help it. Im addicted to this thing called living LIFE!!! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Life comes atchu fast… So why not ride it till the wheels fall off? Meanwhile, I'm gonna keep my peace and my joy. Love & Light good people A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Wades on the water… ⛵🛳🛥🍹🍹🍹 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:01am PST

Wade then posted this snap of him sitting next to Chris Bosh in a car, announcing that it was time to get back to work.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh BFFs pic.twitter.com/YdVyYaOUFk — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 22, 2017

The party is over — for now — but Wade will have plenty of time to do it up in the coming years once he retires.

