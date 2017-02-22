Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh spent All-Star break on a Miami yacht
Posted by on February 22, 2017

Now that Dwyane Wade isn’t an All-Star, he has some time on his hands when the break rolls around. He did, however, hit up New Orleans for some of the festivities, but then traveled to Miami with wife Gabrielle Union to bro out on a yacht with Chris Bosh and his wife.

Water babies… Always find peace and joy on the water

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

I can't help it. Im addicted to this thing called living LIFE!!!

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Wades on the water… ⛵🛳🛥🍹🍹🍹

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Wade then posted this snap of him sitting next to Chris Bosh in a car, announcing that it was time to get back to work.

The party is over — for now — but Wade will have plenty of time to do it up in the coming years once he retires.

[For The Win]