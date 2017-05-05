Running back Eddie Lacy is in the process of packing up everything from his home in Wisconsin, and moving it to Seattle, his new home for the time being.

The Packers didn’t really seem all that interested in bringing Lacy back, and the Seahawks, in need of a physical, bruising running back to replace the void left by Marshawn Lynch, took a flyer on him.

Lacy held a garage sale on Friday, which was pretty lit, and drew a lot of people. The former Packers running back claims he’ll be donating all the proceeds to charity — Freedom House — which is pretty cool.

Here are some highlights from the garage sale. As you can see, there was some Packers merchandise among other cool sports gear, which attracted many Packers fans.

Ayyyye, it's charity garage sale day📦. Come early for the big stuff, it may go quick. pic.twitter.com/O65kwct4P7 — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 5, 2017

Less than 2 hrs tho? Only thing left is my 6 pc sectional. Get it by 5p. Nothing left to sell tomorrow🤷🏿‍♂️. No 💰like charity💰🙌🏿. Thank you pic.twitter.com/lVrNJvtcih — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 5, 2017

Early morning prep in Green Bay for @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42's charity garage sale! #EddiesGarageSale pic.twitter.com/Ie2RixC1bH — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 5, 2017

Wonder if anyone had the balls to crack a joke about Lacy’s weight? We’re thinking no.

[Larry Brown Sports]