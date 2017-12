Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to return to the football field in Week 16 for the team’s game against the Seahawks.

Elliott has been working out at a resort near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and it appears to have done him a lot of good. Check out how ripped he is in some of the photos and videos.

.@Michele_Tafoya provides an update on Ezekiel Elliott​, who is set to return from his suspension next week. pic.twitter.com/AkqOHngXyO — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 18, 2017

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott returns from Cabo today after 6 weeks of intense training (pic included). A full-length documentary on his time away has been in the works, so you can see for yourself soon … And that #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis update we promised, too. pic.twitter.com/uynGN4PGoB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2017

Exclusive details about Ezekiel Elliott’s 42 days in Cabo . He only left once to attend Thanksgiving at home with his family for 2 days and then was back to relative isolation at Diamante Resort 30 min from Cabo. He told his team he wanted the media to focus on Cowboys not him pic.twitter.com/ZVpuMphnS7 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 18, 2017

The Rams rushed for 244 yards against the Seahawks last week, so yeah, good luck against a now-ripped, and rested, Zeke.