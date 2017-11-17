Posted byon
A Cavaliers fan recently got some ink done, and it’s one of the best sports figure-themed tattoos we’ve ever seen. The attention to detail is amazing.
The fan, whose Instagram account is “alastair_youssef,” posted a video showing the tattoo on his forearm. It shows a picture of LeBron James — with sweat dripping down his face — looking upwards, and is incredibly lifelike.
Take a look for yourself.
That work of art is as real as it gets. It would be interesting to know how long it took the tattoo artist to complete it.