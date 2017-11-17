A Cavaliers fan recently got some ink done, and it’s one of the best sports figure-themed tattoos we’ve ever seen. The attention to detail is amazing.

The fan, whose Instagram account is “alastair_youssef,” posted a video showing the tattoo on his forearm. It shows a picture of LeBron James — with sweat dripping down his face — looking upwards, and is incredibly lifelike.

Take a look for yourself.

One more post of my LeBron ink, still can't believe how incredible the detail is!!! 💉👌🏾 @kingjames @cavs A post shared by Alastair – 🇪🇬🦁👑 (@alastair_youssef) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

That work of art is as real as it gets. It would be interesting to know how long it took the tattoo artist to complete it.