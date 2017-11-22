Most soccer fans show their support for their favorite players by buying merchandise, but one particular CR7 follower chose to support one of the best footballers in the world a bit differently.

The fan elected to get an extremely large tattoo that resembles Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey on his entire back — complete with the name and number.

You have to see it to believe it.

That’s one of the largest — yet most basic and easy-to-create — tattoos we’ve ever seen. it may pay off for the fan in the long run, though. He’ll no longer need to buy jerseys, and can instead just walk around shirtless whenever he wants to support Ronaldo.