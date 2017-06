Reunited and it feels so good!

That’s how the scene at Timberwolves HQ looked on Sunday, when Jimmy Butler reunited with his former coach, Tom Thibodeau, for the first time on the same side since they were on the Bulls together.

Butler posed for a photo with Thibs and GM Scott Layden. Check out that fanny pack, though — sexy!

Takeaway: Fanny packs are coming back in style, you guys.