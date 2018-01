The Eagles are preparing to go toe-to-toe with the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox appears to believe he’s getting into the ring with Tom Brady.

Check out this Eagles-themed luchador mask he wore while answering questions from reporters on Wednesday.

Interesting look for Fletcher Cox pic.twitter.com/oJzrbDOjLS — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 31, 2018

Fletcher Cox got a luchador mask from a Mexican journalist, wants to wear it for rest of his interview time pic.twitter.com/6aJx6P1uWY — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) January 31, 2018

Fletcher Cox says the mask gives him super powers pic.twitter.com/sQFnxKFH15 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 31, 2018

Try having a straight face when asking Cox a question if you’re a reporter — you can’t.