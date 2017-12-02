Quantcast
LOOK: Floyd Mayweather adopts baby panda, names it after himself
December 2, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is currently enjoying his time in China. Not only did he claim he was paid $3 million to go there, but he’s also been spending some time with a furry friend.

Mayweather adopted a baby panda which has been raised at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and he named the young mammal after himself, according to the Agence France-Presse. The retired boxer and another sponsor reportedly paid a 100,000 yuan ($15,000) adoption fee, which will go to the research center where it lives. His donation will allow him to visit the panda and call it whatever he wants for a year.

As for the panda’s name, Mayweather didn’t overthink the decision, and named it “TMT Floyd Mayweather.” It was previously called “Maodou,” which translates to “soy bean.”

The AFP recently shared a photo of Mayweather snapping a selfie with the baby panda in the background.

Now that Mayweather has improved his record to 50-0, he can enjoy retirement and the lighter side of life, if he so chooses.