Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never been shy about flaunting his success, and he recently showed off a check for an insane amount of money.

Mayweather, who earned roughly $100 million for his fight against Conor McGregor last August, appeared to want to make sure that everyone knows how much he was paid. He did that by posting a photo of the check from Mayweather Promotions that he essentially cut himself, which included his proceeds from the fight.

Below is a check worth $100 million — something most of us have never seen before.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the photo:

Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!

That is an absurd amount of money.