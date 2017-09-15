The rich just keep getting richer.

With Floyd Mayweather Jr. netting over $100 million in his win over Conor McGregor he’s gone on a spending spree to “stimulate the economy,” or something to that extent.

Mayweather spent over $250K on Birkin bags during a single shopping trip recently, and now he’s acquired some property — with quite a high price tag. He already has multiple mansions, so why not buy a few more?

He just purchased a $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, and it’s just as lavish as you might imagine. TMZ Sports provided some photos, which you can see below.

I wonder if he’ll rent the place out on Airbnb.