LOOK: Floyd Mayweather’s ‘TMT’ van set on fire by local mob in London
Posted by on March 6, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is currently in London for his “Undefeated” tour, which basically entails the former boxer making public appearances and making himself available to meet with fans — for a steep price.

Mayweather has also been out on the town, hitting up the city’s biggest hot spots, as he’s known to do. But on Saturday night, that plan backfired — literally. He hit up Birmingham’s 101 Night Club, and felt like partying with a group of women, so he invited them to the club’s private VIP lounge. Unfortunately, many of these women had boyfriends, who were not permitted to enter.

A few hours later, back at Mayweather’s hotel, his custom “The Money Team” fan was firebombed, at around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to The Sun. And another one of his custom fans had a brick thrown through the window

Here are more details, via The Sun:

Offenders smashed the window of the people carrier before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight.

It turns out they were a local mob and the next thing they knew one car had been petrol bombed and the other had a brick thrown through the window.

Looks like Floyd picked the wrong girls to hit on. That’s what happens when you try to party with approximately 25 of the best-looking women in London.