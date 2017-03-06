Floyd Mayweather Jr. is currently in London for his “Undefeated” tour, which basically entails the former boxer making public appearances and making himself available to meet with fans — for a steep price.

Mayweather has also been out on the town, hitting up the city’s biggest hot spots, as he’s known to do. But on Saturday night, that plan backfired — literally. He hit up Birmingham’s 101 Night Club, and felt like partying with a group of women, so he invited them to the club’s private VIP lounge. Unfortunately, many of these women had boyfriends, who were not permitted to enter.

A few hours later, back at Mayweather’s hotel, his custom “The Money Team” fan was firebombed, at around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to The Sun. And another one of his custom fans had a brick thrown through the window

Here are more details, via The Sun:

Offenders smashed the window of the people carrier before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight.

It turns out they were a local mob and the next thing they knew one car had been petrol bombed and the other had a brick thrown through the window.

Looks like Floyd picked the wrong girls to hit on. That’s what happens when you try to party with approximately 25 of the best-looking women in London.