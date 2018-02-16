Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has a new look ahead of the 2018 MLB season.

Lindor recently cut his hair short, which would’ve been enough for many players, but he didn’t stop there. The Indians star also elected to dye his hair silver, which this video clip shows.

Ooohhh ooohhh the curls are in trouble 😲👀 pic.twitter.com/dcuNZwknIb — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) February 15, 2018

Fans were excited to see the final product, and Lindor seemed happy to show off the new hairdo at spring training.

Fran-Sisqó Lindor is in the building. pic.twitter.com/M8QE2AFl5E — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 16, 2018

Lindor now looks a lot like Cisqo, an R&B singer who is famous for “Thong Song.” That’s not why he chose to dye his hair that particular color, though. Apparently, he was attempting to look like his father, which he revealed in an Instagram post.

The new hairdo suits Lindor. He’s one of the most flashy, entertaining players to watch in the league, and now his hair complements his playing style.