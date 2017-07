Hit me baby, one more time!

That’s what male sports fans are likely saying right now after seeing the results of Genie Bouchard and Michelle Wie’s most recent photoshoot.

Nike had a stroke of genius in having two of its biggest female sports stars come together to promote its newest line of crop tops.

Here’s what it looked like:

🎼 hit me baby one more time 🎼 #britneyvibes #GolfCropTop @geniebouchard @nikegolf @nikecourt @nikenyc • follow the day on my story • A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Bouchard is no stranger to rocking crop tops, as anyone who has followed her closely and seen her social media activity knows.