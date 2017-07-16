Geno Smith may still be playing at MetLife Stadium, but the change of scenery and new team he plays for have caused him to take on a new look.

And not only that, but he’s also been trying out some new workout and nutrition regimens, apparently, given that he’s now jacked.

Check out this new workout video showing him getting some cable work in, and yeah, he’s pretty ripped.

Smith has been working out with both Antonio Brown and Terrelle Pryor, and the results speak for themselves. Here are some recent photos.

Hitting the weights and physical stature is important for quarterbacks, but can Smith — who has a career completion percentage of only 57.2 — actually throw a football?