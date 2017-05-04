The rivalry between Bay Area and Los Angeles sports fans is one of the strongest of all, and it’s always entertaining when teams from those geographic locations square off.

With the Dodgers and Giants wrapping up a series in Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, there was sure to be some off-field antics in at least one of the games, involving a fan or group of fans. And thanks to one particular Giants fan, we were not disappointed. The guy has pretty big balls for the stunt he pulled, so we’ll commend him on that. And the execution was just as good.

Check him out sitting behind the plate during Monday’s game, reading a newspaper dating back to when the Giants won the World Series in 2014.

In case you didn’t already know, the last time the Dodgers won a World Series title was in 1988, so yeah, it’s been awhile.