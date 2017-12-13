Celtics forward Gordon Hayward took a major step in recovering from the leg injury he suffered in the first game of the season.

Hayward got out of his walking boot on Wednesday, which ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reported. Forsberg provided the following details about Hayward’s recovery.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward did indeed get out of his waking boot today. No guarantee he stays out, depending on how his foot reacts, but he’s hopeful he’s done with it. Said Hayward: “Today has been awesome without the boot.” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 13, 2017

Here’s a video showing Hayward walking without the boot.

Look who's out of the boot 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RN5EOOJ0c — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2017

Hayward seems to be excited about moving without the boot, and understandably so. Celtics fans, teammates and coaches all likely share that sentiment.