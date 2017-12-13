Posted byon
Celtics forward Gordon Hayward took a major step in recovering from the leg injury he suffered in the first game of the season.
Hayward got out of his walking boot on Wednesday, which ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reported. Forsberg provided the following details about Hayward’s recovery.
Here’s a video showing Hayward walking without the boot.
Hayward seems to be excited about moving without the boot, and understandably so. Celtics fans, teammates and coaches all likely share that sentiment.