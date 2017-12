Duke star Grayson Allen is a sports villain, so when bad things happen to him, the Internet usually piles on.

That’s what happened in Saturday’s loss to Boston College, when teammate Javin DeLaurier accidentally kicked him in the face attempting to block a shot.

This was the result.

Like it or not.. Grayson Allen is the face of college basketball especially when it takes this much security to get you out of the gym after a loss.. pic.twitter.com/7izedvx5wz — Freddie Hodges (@Skeelow22) December 9, 2017

Ouch.