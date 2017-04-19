David Fizdale’s rant heard round the world about the officiating in a Game 2 loss against the San Antonio Spurs has become a t-shirt.

The Memphis Grizzlies coach ended a fiery postgame press conference Monday night with “Take that for data!” after giving stats from the game to show the discrepancy in free throws between the two teams, and the Grizzlies have emblazoned the last four words from Fizdale’s rant on t-shirts.

The t-shirts are being sold for $20 at FedEx Forum Tuesday night as well as the team store online, with all proceeds going to the Grizzlies Foundation.