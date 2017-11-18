Mother Nature did its best to prevent Saturday night’s LSU-Tennessee game from happening.

High wind was swirling before the matchup at Neyland Stadium was set to kick off, and it actually knocked one of the goalposts off kilter, so much so that it almost looked as if it might fall at one point.

Check out how far the goalpost was leaning to the right after the wind imposed its will.

Tennessee goalpost is drunk. pic.twitter.com/YEK1shd15v — Chuck Trice (@therealctrice) November 18, 2017

Another angel of the goalpost before they got fixed (📷 @DallasAbel) pic.twitter.com/RhLL7J5rE2 — Austin Bornheim (@ABornheim) November 18, 2017

The goalpost was eventually fixed, allowing the game to kick off as scheduled.

Update: they have fixed the goalpost. I know you all were concerned pic.twitter.com/iX6a4cP8zx — Rob Harvey (@RobMHarvey) November 18, 2017

Football is meant to be played in the elements, and the show must go on.