Mother Nature did its best to prevent Saturday night’s LSU-Tennessee game from happening.
High wind was swirling before the matchup at Neyland Stadium was set to kick off, and it actually knocked one of the goalposts off kilter, so much so that it almost looked as if it might fall at one point.
Check out how far the goalpost was leaning to the right after the wind imposed its will.
The goalpost was eventually fixed, allowing the game to kick off as scheduled.
Football is meant to be played in the elements, and the show must go on.