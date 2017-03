Warriors forward Kevin Durant didn’t travel with the team for their East Coast road trip, as he attempts to recover from an MCL sprain. The team had lost back-to-back games heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Knicks, but rebounded with a 112-105 win.

Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, posted a photo of him watching the game on the couch on Sunday.

Games are a lot less stressful from this point of view:

s