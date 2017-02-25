Things got a little chippy between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors Friday night, so much so that Isaiah Thomas and DeMarre Carroll drew double technical fouls for a skirmish under the basket late in the second quarter.

As Thomas was bringing the ball up the court during a fast-break opportunity, Carroll shoved Thomas to prevent him from scoring, and that’s where things got ugly. Thomas got up immediately and exchanged words with Carroll before making a finger gun gesture at the Raptors forward.

Not only was Isaiah Thomas' "non factor" comment re: Carroll unnecessary, but he flashed gun gesture at DeMarre, who has actually been shot pic.twitter.com/ayzCGyrCAF — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2017

As if Thomas’ gesture wasn’t bad enough, Carroll was actually shot outside a Missouri nightclub in 2007. Many people on people on Twitter are calling for the NBA to suspend Thomas, but we’ll see what happens.