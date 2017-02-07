The city of Boston was lit on Tuesday, as the Patriots held their victory parade to celebrate winning Super Bowl LI.

The duck boats were out in full force, and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady rode on a float with the rest of the team’s quarterbacks. He, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo sported jackets during most of the parade, given how cold it was. But at one point, when the cameras were on, Brissett took his off to show what he was wearing underneath.

Yes, that’s a TB12 jersey.

Jacoby Brissett with a Tom Brady jersey #Patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/8mrsThVNar — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) February 7, 2017

It’s rare that a player wears a jersey that isn’t their own, but you can’t blame Brissett for doing it.