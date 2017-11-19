Quantcast
LOOK: Jalen Ramsey shows off ‘Arthur’ fist-themed cleats
Posted by on November 19, 2017

The “Arthur” fist is everywhere, it seems.

Even LeBron James himself never could’ve predicted the magnitude of the effect the meme has had on the NBA world — which has now spread to the NFL.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey rocked some “Arthur” fist-themed cleats during Sunday’s game against the Browns, and they’re pretty sweet. Check them out in the photo below.

We all know what Ramsey can do when he’s angry — a la the AJ Green fight — so hopefully those cleats don’t bring out his bad side again.