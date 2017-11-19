The “Arthur” fist is everywhere, it seems.

Even LeBron James himself never could’ve predicted the magnitude of the effect the meme has had on the NBA world — which has now spread to the NFL.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey rocked some “Arthur” fist-themed cleats during Sunday’s game against the Browns, and they’re pretty sweet. Check them out in the photo below.

We all know what Ramsey can do when he’s angry — a la the AJ Green fight — so hopefully those cleats don’t bring out his bad side again.