Rockets superstar James Harden turned in the worst performance of his entire season in Thursday night’s blowout loss against the Spurs, and his timing couldn’t have been worse.

Facing elimination, Harden hit just 2-of-11 shots he attempted, for 10 points. He also dished out only seven assists, with six turnovers. He might win the MVP award, but he was anything but that on Thursday.

It’s embarrassing to lose 114-75 on your home court, so what’d Harden do to ease the pain afterward? He hit the club, apparently, which TMZ captured video of.

Some “MVP” chants can be heard in the video, and Travis Scott, as well as Kylie Jenner were there (big whoop), so check it out.

I guess no one is really surprised by that.