Steelers linebacker James Harrison has either found the fountain of youth, or is a freak of nature, or both.

Harrison has been known to lift a ridiculously large amount of weight, and he often posts videos of it to his Instagram account.

Now that it’s the offseason, it’s peak lifting season, so he posted a video of him hip thrusting more weight than most people bench press.

Check this out.

Explosion 💥💥💥 shoot the hips thru. Shoot thru the tackle not to the tackle! A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on May 18, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Yeah, he’s jacked.