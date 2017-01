Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will do whatever it takes to bring in the top recruits in the country. That includes traveling all over the country and wearing all sorts of interesting props.

According to the Detroit News, Harbaugh visited four-star receiver target Oliver Martin last Wednesday in Iowa City. Afterward, a few swimmers wanted to snap a photo with Harbz, and he agreed, but insisted on doing so with a swim cap and goggles.

Jim Harbaugh: Diving in head first in his recruitment of Oliver Martin. From @chengelis —https://t.co/lDITGwE6lK pic.twitter.com/FTVkAwOeaj — Jim Russ (@JimRuss1) January 30, 2017

Gotta love Harbz.