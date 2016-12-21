Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is an excellent motivator, and no matter what level he’s coaching at, he gets his players to give it their all.

As such, he has some great motivational tools to help get the job done. Like in his office, for example, where he has a kid’s drawing that was personalized for him. Near that, though, appears to be a photo of Harambe.

Even though it’s been nearly seven months since the gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo, he still garners a lot of attention. And due to some great detective work by some Twitter users, it sure looks like Harbaugh has a Harambe photo in his office.

It all started when Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins gave Harbaugh a new baseball glove, and posted a few photos of him testing it out on Twitter. The kid’s drawing can be seen behind him in his office.

Then came the detective work, and it was then confirmed that Harambe is pictured in the other photo.

Harambe may be gone, but his memory lives on in Harbaugh’s office, among other places.