John Wall may not have played like Superman in Game 5 of the Wizards’ playoff series against the Hawks, but he sure felt like the famed superhero, judging by his postgame attire.

Wall, who made only nine of 20 shots he attempted, and scored 20 points, didn’t deliver an MVP-caliber performance, like we’ve seen him do many times this season, and earlier in this series.

But even that didn’t stop him from wearing a cape to his postgame press conference, for whatever reason.

Wizards' John Wall takes the podium in a cape pic.twitter.com/a8uJSxvMeg — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

Not all superheroes wear capes— but some NBA players do, apparently.