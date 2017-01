It was unlikely that Packers receiver Jordy Nelson was even going to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Falcons, as he’s been dealing with broken ribs, but he toughed it out.

All it took was a military-grade vest.

Nelson is wearing this vest during the game, and Stacey Dales of NFL Media provided the details.

Nelson's vest: patented composite, constructed of a ballistic blast shield, treated military-grade Kevlar & Accelleron force dispersion pad pic.twitter.com/BjEdGUDoRP — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 22, 2017

Nelson had two catches on the Packers’ first drive of the game, and is playing through a very painful injury.