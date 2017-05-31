We all need to hire whoever was working out and training Lakers forward Julius Randle, judging by the insane body transformation he’s underwent in less than one month’s time.

Randle has been working out with trainer Amoila Cesar, and it only took three weeks for Randle to go from normal to ripped. Check out the results.

We just hit a little over 3 weeks and @juliusrandle30 has already shown improvements in body composition and performance!! I'm having a proud moment right now but this is only the beginning. It all starts with a healthy mind, body and soul! A post shared by Amoila Jamil Cesar (@amoila_cesar) on May 30, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

“Shown improvements” is an understatement. Randle looks like a different person, which is good, because adding some lean muscle mass would benefit him going forward.