Kelly Olynyk was unguardable in Game 7 of the Celtics-Wizards playoff series, and he picked a pretty good time to have the game of his life.

Olynyk scored 26 points on a 10-of-14 shooting performance, and didn’t miss a two-point shot in the game (8-of-8). The Wizards were taken by surprise when Olynyk started hitting shots, and for some reason, they continued to take him for granted, giving him open looks.

He continued to drain them, and he was the clear difference-maker in the game.

Check out his official shot chart, which NBA.com posted.

“Kel-ly!” chants could even be heard late in the game at TD Garden. It was quite the evening for Olynyk — one he’ll never forget, that’s for sure.