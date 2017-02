TNT analyst Kenny Smith was “Sager Strong” at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The “Inside the NBA” star showed off these great socks and sneakers that we wore for the big event before the game tipped off, honoring the late Craig Sager.

#SagerStrong kicks and socks worn by Kenny Smith pic.twitter.com/x2K379xk2N — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 20, 2017

Those are fresh.